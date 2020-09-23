Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,091 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $98,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $225,826,000 after acquiring an additional 231,423 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 41,956 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 23,822 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 39,901 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $207.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.27 and its 200-day moving average is $188.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,569.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

