Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 2,260 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,195 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $207.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,569.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

