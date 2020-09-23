Marathon Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,549 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.6% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $225,826,000 after purchasing an additional 231,423 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 131.4% during the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 41,956 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.5% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 39,901 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 36.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $265,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $207.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,569.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.27 and a 200-day moving average of $188.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

