Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,530,000 after buying an additional 93,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,743,000 after buying an additional 153,805 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,072,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,846,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,204,000 after buying an additional 365,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,232,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,690,000 after buying an additional 59,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $323.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.59%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

