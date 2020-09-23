Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 14,288.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 76,959 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 25.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 233.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the period.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $154,498.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,091.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,287 shares of company stock valued at $491,400. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIMC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.