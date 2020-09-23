Captrust Financial Advisors Has $225.83 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,103,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,423 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $225,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 131.4% during the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 41,956 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.5% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 39,901 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 36.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 113,615 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $207.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.92. The firm has a market cap of $1,569.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

