Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 66,410 Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,410 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 138.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $127,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 1,029.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alcoa by 933.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter.

AA opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Alcoa Corp has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.22.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Corp will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $11.70 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

