Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 3,400 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,588,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 299.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,148,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,878,000 after acquiring an additional 861,397 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 214.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,190,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,259,000 after acquiring an additional 811,686 shares during the period. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $38,405,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after acquiring an additional 622,170 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $2,031,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.19 per share, with a total value of $27,465.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

