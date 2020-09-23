Man Group plc Buys New Stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $142,696,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,776,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,028 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,394,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,674,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $338,910.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,977.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 862,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $69,101,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,585,622 shares of company stock worth $197,675,370. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Z stock opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $99.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Standpoint Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.