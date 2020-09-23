Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 80,421 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.10% of Brinker International worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,367,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,821,000 after purchasing an additional 795,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,366 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 388,793 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 585.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 668,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 571,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 344.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 509,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.54. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $49.61.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $459,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $49,621.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BofA Securities upgraded Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

