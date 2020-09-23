Man Group plc Invests $1.19 Million in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 658,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,863 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,407.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 47,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 650 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.50 per share, with a total value of $51,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie acquired 777 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $59,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,870.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

AXSM opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $109.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.70.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

