Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Logitech International by 2,405.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 146,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Logitech International by 650.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,850 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Logitech International by 1.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 179,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Logitech International by 273.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 52,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,403,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,671 shares in the company, valued at $57,143,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67. Logitech International SA has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.8697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th.

Logitech International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.