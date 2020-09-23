694 Shares in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,044 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS stock opened at $137.99 on Wednesday. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $163.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -155.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day moving average of $97.30.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $5,972,916.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,256,266.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $2,085,249.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,922 shares in the company, valued at $16,130,720.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,551 shares of company stock valued at $36,215,702. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

