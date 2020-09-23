Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,400 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $719,480. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.