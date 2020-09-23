Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Aptiv by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.31. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.91.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

