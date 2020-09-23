Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 444,388 Shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,388 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.92% of AxoGen worth $14,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.74. AxoGen, Inc has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. On average, analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

