iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Holdings Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,546,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,221,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,093 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,525,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,244,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,462,000 after purchasing an additional 871,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,072,000 after purchasing an additional 628,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

