Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,509 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 90.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

