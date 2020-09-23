Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 208.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,293,000 after purchasing an additional 318,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 74,009 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after purchasing an additional 333,710 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,104,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 754,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 230,403 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -242.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. Pacira Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,216 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $137,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $296,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,774.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,946 shares of company stock worth $16,833,961. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

