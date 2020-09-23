Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,702 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUS shares. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

In other news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $349,426.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,288.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NUS opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

