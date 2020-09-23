Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBUU. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Malibu Boats Inc has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $914,201.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Malibu Boats from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

