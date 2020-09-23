American International Group Inc. Has $197,000 Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 93.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,749 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REXR opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.04, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REXR. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

