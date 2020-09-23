Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 26.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 27.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 32.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,057,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 755,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter valued at about $434,000.

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.87.

NYSE RRC opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. Range Resources Corp. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $9.37. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

