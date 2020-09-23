Bank of Montreal Can Has $302,000 Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 168.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 70.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 58.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 88.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

GTLS stock opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $77.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

