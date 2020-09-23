American International Group Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of The Hackett Group worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $368.25 million, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.29 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCKT shares. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

