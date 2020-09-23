American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 107,050 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Immunomedics were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 6.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 420,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics stock opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $86.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 3.42.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

