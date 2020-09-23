Bank of Montreal Can Has $304,000 Holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Independent Bank by 22.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. Independent Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INDB. Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

