Bank of Montreal Can Takes $319,000 Position in Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes Inc has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 29.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

