Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 1,085.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 956.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1,007.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. Covetrus Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $25.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVET. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.