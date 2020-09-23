Sei Investments Co. Buys 25,397 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 900.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 696.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 139.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 198.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 price objective (up from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $102.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $127.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.33 and its 200 day moving average is $108.66. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.74.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $537,326.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $537,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,600 shares of company stock worth $6,533,326. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

