Sei Investments Co. Sells 21,343 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,343 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 8.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 42.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTLD opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.39 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

