United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,282 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in United Continental by 2.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 24.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAL opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

