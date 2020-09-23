Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 66,651 Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Peloton by 615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Peloton by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Peloton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Peloton from $65.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Peloton from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Peloton from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Argus raised their target price on Peloton from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 300,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $24,249,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,282,382.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 816,599 shares of company stock worth $65,027,011.

Peloton stock opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $98.61. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion and a PE ratio of -66.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

