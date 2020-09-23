Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) CEO David J. Field Acquires 96,754 Shares

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) CEO David J. Field purchased 96,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $140,293.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,329,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,323.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ETM stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $186.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $175.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 155.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETM. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.