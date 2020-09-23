Daniel S. Jaffee Sells 2,300 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 2,300 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $87,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ODC stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68. The company has a market cap of $276.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.77. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $688,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

