Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.20

Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.20 and last traded at $104.90, with a volume of 9540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.50.

Several brokerages have commented on GH. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average of $82.52.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 218,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $22,707,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,317,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,750,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $43,723.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,059.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,707 shares of company stock valued at $51,070,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

