Joseph Stilwell Acquires 37,500 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Joseph Stilwell bought 22 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $60.50.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 5,602 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $15,349.48.

On Monday, September 14th, Joseph Stilwell bought 5,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $13,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Joseph Stilwell bought 5,820 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,491.80.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $24,800.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Joseph Stilwell bought 4,763 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $11,859.87.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Joseph Stilwell bought 228 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $513.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 3,153 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,094.25.

On Friday, August 7th, Joseph Stilwell bought 12,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 24,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.04% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

