James R. Miller Sells 500 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,808 shares in the company, valued at $6,842,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $304.17 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $349.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.44 and its 200 day moving average is $184.34.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $9,433,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $234,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $1,033,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 26.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on W. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.88.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

