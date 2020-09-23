Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sells $148,658.60 in Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.89, for a total transaction of $148,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE TDOC opened at $215.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.06. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.