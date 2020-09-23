CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert Sells 12,006 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $283,941.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,558,815.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $272,055.96.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 12,468 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $306,214.08.

On Monday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $289,704.78.

On Thursday, September 10th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $282,981.42.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $273,736.80.

On Friday, September 4th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $611,450.58.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,475 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $905,309.50.

On Monday, August 24th, Langley Steinert sold 4 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $109.28.

On Friday, August 21st, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $1,417,221.90.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $652,859.09.

CARG stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in CarGurus by 46.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,113,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after purchasing an additional 353,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 34.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in CarGurus by 7.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

