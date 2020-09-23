Samir Kaul Sells 10,000 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Sep 23rd, 2020

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Samir Kaul sold 10,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $1,008,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,268.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Guardant Health stock opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -84.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GH. BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,930.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Guardant Health by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

