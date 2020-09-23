Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) VP Leanne M. Zumwalt Sells 3,772 Shares of Stock

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $332,049.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Davita stock opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $54.08 and a 52-week high of $92.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.50.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Davita by 0.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 200,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Davita by 47.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Davita by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 125,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Davita by 2,754.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 266,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Davita by 1,263.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

