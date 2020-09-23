iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of iRobot worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in iRobot by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iRobot by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in iRobot by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iRobot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $89.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.48 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 17,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,480,748.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,649 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,996.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $2,947,176.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,333,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,307,684. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on iRobot from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.