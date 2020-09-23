Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Itron worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Itron by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $29,823.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $345,756.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $25,241.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,465 shares of company stock valued at $92,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Itron from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

ITRI stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.43. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

