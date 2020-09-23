Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,085 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Thor Industries worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 339.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

THO opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

