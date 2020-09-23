Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,285 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Crocs worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 660.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

