Karen Laflamme Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) Stock

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) Director Karen Laflamme purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$44.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$222,550.

Shares of SJ opened at C$44.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.09. Stella-Jones Inc has a 1-year low of C$23.34 and a 1-year high of C$47.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$659.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SJ. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

