Jose Rafael Fernandez Buys 5,000 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $63,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jose Rafael Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Jose Rafael Fernandez bought 152 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,968.40.

On Monday, August 31st, Jose Rafael Fernandez bought 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $634.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.67. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 64.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

