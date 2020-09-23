Michael A. Pisetsky Sells 3,000 Shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael A. Pisetsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Michael A. Pisetsky sold 702 shares of SI-Bone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $14,622.66.

Shares of SI-Bone stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. SI-Bone Inc has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $667.65 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 68.27%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SI-Bone from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SI-Bone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 122,863 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,507,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,345,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 226,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

