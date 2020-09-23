Robert Gut Sells 4,352 Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) insider Robert Gut sold 4,352 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $170,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,379.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Uniqure NV has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 5.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,100,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,700,000 after buying an additional 169,429 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Uniqure by 8.6% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,773,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,604,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Uniqure in the second quarter worth $49,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Uniqure by 4,709.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 799,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 783,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Uniqure in the first quarter worth $34,493,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

