Robert Gut Sells 4,352 Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) insider Robert Gut sold 4,352 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $170,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,379.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Uniqure NV has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87.
Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.
About Uniqure
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.
Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.